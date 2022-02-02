ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Wednesday that despite the outbreak of coronavirus, due to Prime Minister Imran Khan's industry-friendly policies, the textile sector was growing by leaps and bounds.

In a tweet, the minister of state said textile exports rose by 17 per cent and touched $ 1.5 billion figure in January this year.

He said that the volume of textile exports so far has increased by 25 per cent reaching the figure of $ 10.93 billion.