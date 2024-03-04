Dues of KMC employees to be paid soon after formation of the govt: Deputy Mayor

Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad has said that after the formation of the Sindh government, steps will be taken to pay the dues of KMC employees and increase the OZT funds

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad has said that after the formation of the Sindh government, steps will be taken to pay the dues of KMC employees and increase the OZT funds.

He said this on Monday while speaking as chief guest at the opening ceremony of the five-day certificate course on local government system held at the Department of City Institute of Image Management at the KMC head office.

Sources of revenue and recovery in KMC will be improved; we respect the mandate of all parties in the City Council and invite them to join us for the betterment and development of the city, he said.

Deputy Parliamentary Leader in the city council for Pakistan People's Party Dil Muhammad, former City Councilor Shamim Mumtaz Wasi, former Director Council, KMC Muhammad Zakir and other officers were also present on this occasion.

Salman Abdullah Murad said that the process of formation of various committees of KMC Council will also start soon and efforts are being made to improve the efficiency of various departments of KMC to serve the people as much as possible.

He thanked the citizens who exercised their right to vote in the recent general elections.

Deputy Mayor expressed hope that all the parties, irrespective of their area, will move forward for the betterment and wider interest of Karachi and we will all improve our city together.

Earlier on the first day Shamim Mumtaz Wasi, the former city councilor on the subject of council ethics and parliamentary speech gave her lecture while former Director of the Council Muhammad Zakir gave a lecture to the participants and informed them about the rules and regulations regarding the Council meetings.

On the first day, about 30 city council members participated in the course, regarding the local government system, this course will continue until March 8, during which various experts will give lectures and practical exercises to the city council members regarding the local government system.