Dues of Rs 10.5bln to be paid to retired officers, employees of KMC: Mayor Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that dues of Rs 10.5 billion have to be paid to the retired officers and other employees of the KMC and District Municipal Corporations.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab expressed these views while addressing the dues distribution ceremony for retired officers and employees, said a statement on Thursday.

A total of 763 such employees who retired from service during the period from 2011 to 2017 are being paid more than 50 crore rupees today and this process will continue, he said. PPP is for the people and will continue to serve the people, he added.

Municipal Commissioner S. M Afzal Zaidi, President of People's Labour's Bureau Karachi Aslam Samoon, Mayor Karachi Spokesperson for Political Affairs Karamullah Waqasi, Deputy Parliamentary Leader Dil Muhammad, Juman Darwan, Financial Advisor KMC Imtiaz Abro, Director Welfare Mahmood Baig, local leaders and heads of various departments of KMC were also present on this occasion.

President of People's Labor Bureau Aslam Samu also addressed the ceremony.

The Mayor Karachi said that the arrears of the officers and employees are their right to receive. The cabinet has approved a package of Rs 1.4 billion to pay the dues of KMC employees, he added.

He said that all the officers and employees working in KMC are ours and we will fully support them.

Mayor Karachi said that for many years the employees were waiting for the payment of their dues and, today we have ended their waiting and have paid all the dues.

In response to the question of media representatives, Mayor Karachi said that work is going on in Karachi on several development projects, Malir Expressway is a big project, after its completion, people will get an alternative route to Shahar-e- Faisal, a flyover is being built on Korangi Causeway , drain construction is being completed in Scheme 33, sewerage system is being upgraded in Essa Nagri, Quaidabad Poultry bridge is old.

He said that we have made a scheme and with the repair of this bridge another new four-lane bridge will be constructed along with it. In this way the eight-lane bridge will be available for traffic. Regarding Eid-ul-Azha, the council of KMC has passed a resolution, he said.

The Mayor Karachi, in response to a question, said that a family used to live on an 80-yard plot in the old city area or Ram Swami, now six-storey buildings have been erected at the same place which has affected the sewage system in this area.

He said that sewage is discharged through 19 pumping stations. The city conditions will get better if civic bodies are allowed to work freely, we are committed to make Karachi even better, he said.