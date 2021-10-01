DUET organizes seminar on "Aspects of metallurgy and materials"

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :In pursuance of bridging the gap between Academia and the Industry, Department of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering, Dawood University of Engineering and Technology, Karachi in collaboration of ARY bullions and ASSAY Lab, Velosi Integrity & Safety Pakistan and Faizan Steelsheld here on Friday organized a seminar on "Aspects of metallurgy and materials".

One day program brought together academicians, professionals, engineers, researchers and students. The seminar consisted of three modes, which included two technical sessions, inauguration of poster projects of Final year students and Industrial exhibition from different industries, said the statement released here.

On occasion, DG PCSIR Government of Pakistan and the chief guest of the event, Dr. Shahnaz Parveen addressed the audience and shared her views regarding the importance of Materials and Metallurgical Engineering.

She added that it was very useful holding such technical seminars for the growth of universities, technical institutions, faculty and students through state of the art knowledge dissemination.

She concluded her speech with words of appreciation, support and encouragement for Dawood University of Engineering and Technology.

Vice Chancellor of Dawood University of Engineering and Technology, Prof. Dr. Faizullah Abbasi appreciated the positive gestures and expressed his gratitude for industry professionals.

Chief Guest of the concluding session, Barrister Hallar Manzoor Wassan applauded the efforts of Dawood University of Engineering and Technology for holding such an informative and timely seminar.

He added that we needed that type of struggle through technological needs and advancements, which should contribute to energy, economy and infrastructure.