DUET to organize seminar on Sept 30

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Department of Metallurgy and Material Engineering, Dawood University of Engineering and Technology (DUET) would organize the seminar on September 30 here at main campus of university.

According to the detail, topic of the one-day seminar was Aspects of Metallurgy and Martial in Contemporary Industries.

This seminar would be great efforts of department of Metallurgy and Martial Engineering and its team, head of department Dr. Sajid Hussain Siyal told APP here on Saturday.

Siyal said that the main objective was to develop the strong research collaboration between university and industry.

He further told that the seminar would gather eminent speakers and scholars engaged to share their ideas on this topic.