DUH providing free healthcare facilities to flood affected people

Under the leadership of the Vice Chancellor, Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS), the varsity providing free of cost healthcare facilities to flood affected people

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Under the leadership of the Vice Chancellor, Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS), the varsity providing free of cost healthcare facilities to flood affected people.

Moreover, the hospital has provided hospital related furniture, oxygen, accessories, medicines and equipments to provide first aid and initial care at 4 designated medical camps established at District East flood camps, said the statement issued hereon Monday.