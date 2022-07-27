DUH starts chemotherapy facility

(@FahadShabbir)

With opening of chemotherapy facility at Dow University Hospital (Ojha Campus), the treatment facilities for cancer patients have been completed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :With opening of chemotherapy facility at Dow University Hospital (Ojha Campus), the treatment facilities for cancer patients have been completed. In a statement on Wednesday, Superintendent of DUH, Dr. Zahid Azam said OPD, IPD and Day Care facilities were already available to cancer patients at the hospital.� He said the supervision of medical oncology services had been entrusted to a specialist certified by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons.� He said gastrointestinal, breast cancer and abdominal cancer, and other types of cancer need chemotherapy.

Regarding World Hepatitis Day on July 28, he said that one million people in the world died annually due to hepatitis B and its complications, whereas 350 million people worldwide suffer from hepatitis. However, hepatitis B is preventable and treatable disease.

Hepatitis is a silent killer as it silently damages the liver, said Dr. Azam Zahid who is Gestrologist and liver diseases specialist.

He emphasized on spreading awareness about this disease so that people get their tests done regularly. The slogan of World Hepatitis Day is "Hepatitis can't wait", he added.