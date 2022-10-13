UrduPoint.com

DUHS JoinsTimes Higher Education World University Rankings

Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2022 | 08:54 PM

Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) is one of the fastest emerging universities of Pakistan, achieving the milestone of joining the Times Higher Education World University Ranking (THE WUR) in 2023, with a worldwide rank of 601-800 out of 1799 institutions

According to the Times Higher Education, DUHS has the Highest Ranked pillar of '428' in Research Citations and also nationally ranked in Pakistan as 4th, said a press release issued by the DUHS here Thursday.

The University's performance has magnificently increased under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Mohammed Saeed Quraishy. The DHUS has been making consistent efforts in quality research, clinical services, scholarship and community service inline with the mission. It aimed to provide outstanding patient-centered evidence-based education, training and clinical care informed by cutting-edge research and innovation, generating and disseminating new knowledge. This achievement is a team effort which includes the university faculty members and staff. The number of internationalized Pakistani universities shows that DUHS persistently benchmarks with the best universities in the world and is in process of continuous improvement of its programs, facilities and services to produce the best graduates that are globally competitive and industry-matched.

The 2023 THE WUR is considered as the most diverse and largest ranking published by THE, with 1,799 universities across 104 countries and regions participating. Nationally, 29 universities were included by THE in the rankings, out of which DUHS placed 4th Nationally.

The DUHS is also included as one of the region's research intensive institutions, according to QS Asia University Rankings 2022. The insights and data curated from these lists have been adopted as a geo-political indicator, as well as an aid to strategic management of institutions and a crucial factor in the study choices made by millions of students around the world.

