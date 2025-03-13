DUHS Organizes Rallies In Solidarity With Armed Forces Of Pakistan
Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2025 | 07:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) organized rallies to vehemently condemn the recent act of terrorism perpetrated by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) against innocent citizens on the Jafar Express, and to express solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces.
The rallies were held at both campuses of the university—Dow Medical College and Ojha Campus. At Dow Medical College, the rally was led by Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Nazli Hossain, while at Ojha Campus, Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Jehan Ara Hasan led the rally.
At DMC rally, Principal of Dow Medical College, Professor Saba Sohail, and Vice Principal, Dr Shamaila Khalid, were also present while at Ojha Campus, Professor Ramlah Naz, Professor Sumbul Shamim joined the students and staff in large numbers to show solidarity with the Armed Forces.
Slogans like "Long Live Pakistan" and "Down with Terrorism" were chanted continuously during the event.
Addressing the rally at DMC Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Nazli Hossain said that targeting and harming unarmed civilians is a reprehensible act that violates the principles of humanity and undermines the peace and stability of our nation.
We stand in solidarity with the brave people of Balochistan, who have shown resilience in the face of such atrocities, and we extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, she added.
