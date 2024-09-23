DUHS refutes mismanagement allegations during MDCAT-2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) The Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) refuted all rumours regarding mismanagement while conducting the MDCAT-2024 on Sunday across the province and reaffirmed that the test was conducted smoothly and efficiently, despite the hot weather conditions.

To ensure the comfort of candidates and their families, proactive measures were taken to mitigate the effects of the heat.

According to statement issued here on Monday, the DUHS management categorically rejected all reports published in various newspapers suggesting that MDCAT candidates were left standing in the heat for hours.

The university’s administration clarified that entry into the exam centers was scheduled between 7 am and 9:30 am with an extended grace period allowing candidates to enter until 9:55 am.

Addressing specific claims regarding Larkano, where it was reported that several candidates were allegedly denied entry despite arriving on time,spokesman stated that allegations are unfounded.

The university management reiterated that exam centres' gates were closed on 10 am and all candidates who reported till 9:55 am were allowed entry into the exam centres.

The university holds documented evidence to substantiate its position. Comprehensive arrangements were made for the convenience of parents at each exam center, including seating, water and restroom facilities. In Karachi, air-conditioned waiting areas were available for parents, ensuring their comfort throughout the day.

Additionally, DUHS emphasized that external traffic and logistical management, particularly at NED University, Ojha Campus, and the Larkano exam centres, were managed by the district administration and traffic police. The traffic situation, especially on University Road in Karachi, has been notably challenging due to the ongoing BRT Red Line project, and the large influx of students and families on test day added to the congestion.

DUHS remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of organization and fairness for all candidates and thanks the district administration, traffic police, and other stakeholders for their continued support.