Open Menu

DUHS, Usher & Zakat Dept Sign MoU For Healthcare Facilities To Poor People

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2025 | 11:36 PM

DUHS, Usher & Zakat Dept sign MoU for healthcare facilities to poor people

Sindh Government's Zakat & Usher Department and Dow University of Health and Sciences has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide healthcare facilities to the underprivileged individuals

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Sindh Government's Zakat & Usher Department and Dow University of Health and Sciences has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide healthcare facilities to the underprivileged individuals.

The MoU signing ceremony was held here on Friday and was attended by Sindh Minister for Auqaf, Religious Affairs and Usher & Zakat Syed Riaz Hussain Sherazi and senior management of the Dow University.

Sindh Government has achieved a significant milestone in its commitment to public service by prioritizing the healthcare needs of underprivileged individuals.

The signing ceremony marked a pivotal step towards providing high-quality healthcare services to deserving patients at subsidized rates through Zakat funds.

The MoU was signed by Muhammed Kashif Siddiqui, Director (A&A), Zakat Department, and Dr Ashar Afaq, Registrar, DUHS. Under the agreement, deserving patients will receive a comprehensive range of healthcare services, including outpatient (OPD) consultations, emergency care, diagnostic tests, medications, and inpatient treatments, all at discounted rates.

The ceremony was attended by Minister Riaz Shah Sheerazi as the chief guest, along with Secretary Zakat & Ushr, Muhammad Mureed Rahimoon, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr Nazli Hussain, Registrar, Dr Ashar Afaq and Director Finance, Syed Zain-ul-Abideen Shah and other officials.

Related Topics

Sindh All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

UN weather agency confirms 2024 as hottest year on ..

UN weather agency confirms 2024 as hottest year on record at 1.55°C above pre-i ..

5 minutes ago
 Faceless Customs Assessment System of FBR to provi ..

Faceless Customs Assessment System of FBR to provide relief to importers: Prime ..

5 minutes ago
 Wind lull offers hope in Los Angeles fires

Wind lull offers hope in Los Angeles fires

5 minutes ago
 2 lose lives in accident on poor-conditioned highw ..

2 lose lives in accident on poor-conditioned highway in IIOJK

5 minutes ago
 MQM-P MPAs complain about encroachment

MQM-P MPAs complain about encroachment

5 minutes ago
 US hikes reward for Maduro arrest after 'illegitim ..

US hikes reward for Maduro arrest after 'illegitimate' swearing-in

35 minutes ago
Govt striving to promote eco-friendly transport sy ..

Govt striving to promote eco-friendly transport system: Provincial Minister for ..

35 minutes ago
 UAF to hold workshop, exhibition on Industrial Hem ..

UAF to hold workshop, exhibition on Industrial Hemp Value Chain from Jan 15

35 minutes ago
 Encroachments removed from Madina Town

Encroachments removed from Madina Town

35 minutes ago
 CM Maryam inaugurates Pak-Turk School, says Pak-Tu ..

CM Maryam inaugurates Pak-Turk School, says Pak-Turk friendship to continue to p ..

39 minutes ago
 Strong US jobs report sends stocks sliding, dollar ..

Strong US jobs report sends stocks sliding, dollar rising

56 minutes ago
 Dialogue to focus on national issues, not leader-c ..

Dialogue to focus on national issues, not leader-centric demands: Irfan Siddiqui

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan