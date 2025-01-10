DUHS, Usher & Zakat Dept Sign MoU For Healthcare Facilities To Poor People
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2025 | 11:36 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Sindh Government's Zakat & Usher Department and Dow University of Health and Sciences has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide healthcare facilities to the underprivileged individuals.
The MoU signing ceremony was held here on Friday and was attended by Sindh Minister for Auqaf, Religious Affairs and Usher & Zakat Syed Riaz Hussain Sherazi and senior management of the Dow University.
Sindh Government has achieved a significant milestone in its commitment to public service by prioritizing the healthcare needs of underprivileged individuals.
The signing ceremony marked a pivotal step towards providing high-quality healthcare services to deserving patients at subsidized rates through Zakat funds.
The MoU was signed by Muhammed Kashif Siddiqui, Director (A&A), Zakat Department, and Dr Ashar Afaq, Registrar, DUHS. Under the agreement, deserving patients will receive a comprehensive range of healthcare services, including outpatient (OPD) consultations, emergency care, diagnostic tests, medications, and inpatient treatments, all at discounted rates.
The ceremony was attended by Minister Riaz Shah Sheerazi as the chief guest, along with Secretary Zakat & Ushr, Muhammad Mureed Rahimoon, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr Nazli Hussain, Registrar, Dr Ashar Afaq and Director Finance, Syed Zain-ul-Abideen Shah and other officials.
