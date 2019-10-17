Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton, Thursday visited Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH).

SKMCH Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Faisal Sultan and the hospital administration warmly welcomed the royal couple.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also met children suffering from cancer disease besides visiting a department of the hospital where the latest radiation machine was available to facilitate patients.

The royal couple also met people outside the hospital and interacted with children and women.