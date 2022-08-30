UrduPoint.com

Duke, Duchess Grieved Over Loss Of Lives, Property In Floods

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2022 | 08:29 PM

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow on the devastation caused by floods across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow on the devastation caused by floods across Pakistan.

The British High Commission in a message, on behalf of the Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed heartfelt condolences with the families who had lost their loved ones due to devastating floods as well as to the millions of people who had lost their property, livelihoods and so much more.

"Words cannot express the pain they (People of Pakistan) must be going through", they said.

They said, "Our thoughts are with the emergency services, government officials, military personnel and volunteers who are working tirelessly to support those in the desperate need."The Duke and Duchess said, "The people of Pakistan are in our thoughts at this difficult time".

