Duke, Duchess of Cambridge leave for Islamabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ):Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton left for Islamabad after spending a busy day and leaving great memories in the provincial metropolis on Thursday.

The royal couple visited a charitable orphanage (SOS village), Shaukat Khanaum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH), National Cricket Academy (NCA) and Badshahi Mosque where Prince William also attended an interfaith harmony meeting.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's visit evoked old memories of Prince William's mother late Princess Diana who had visited (SKMCH) and Badshahi Mosque in 1996.

The royal couple won many hearts for their elegance, inclusiveness and sympathies during their Lahore visit.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton on their arrival was accorded red carpet welcome at the Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar warmly received the Royal guests, while the chief minister's daughters presented bouquets to the venerated guests.

The Royal couple, Prince William and Kate Middleton, exchanged pleasantries with Governor Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. British High Commissioner Thomas Drew and his wife had accompanied Prince William and Kate Middletonon their visit.

The city was embellished with welcoming banners on the arrival of the Royal couple.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton visited SOS children's village where the Royal couple graciously mingled with children and responded to their queries.

During an hour long stay at the children's charitable orphanage, the British Royal couple felt completely at home and gave their precious time to the children-a cause which was very close to their hearts. Both Prince William and Kate Middleton patronize multiple charities across the globe.

In another act of grace and patronage, Prince William and Kate Middleton attended birthday party of three children, cut cake with the children during their visit of the SOS village.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also lent an ear to the facilities provided to the orphaned children at the village and the children took memorable photographs with the Royals.

Earlier, the SOS children's village management briefed the Duke and Duchess Prince William and Kate Middleton about the working of the orphanage home.

Later, Prince William and Kate Middleton visited National Cricket Academy (NCA) at the Pakistan Cricket Board Headquarters at Gaddafi Stadium.

Prince William and Kate Middleton spent an activity filled hour at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on the invitation of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) during their visit of the historic city.

PCB Chairman Ehsaan Mani, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Waseem Khan,Pakistan Cricket Bowling Coach Waqar Younus, PCB officials, national cricketers men and women, and a number of children accorded warm welcome to the visiting Royals at the NCA.

Prince William,who nurtures great love for cricket like the other royalty, played some cricket along side his wife Duchess Kate Middleton at the lawns of the NCA.

National men and women cricketers, including Azher Ali, Hassan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sana Mir and Urooj Mumtaz, took part in the match while some aspiring child cricketers were also present. National Bowling coach Waqar Younus performed umpiring duties.

Prince William met child cricketers at the NCA, intermingled with them and spoke to them for quite some time.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were shown around different parts of the NCA, including the library, picture wall and the high performance center.

During the visit to the library, Prince William and Kate Middleton saw the World Cup 1992 Trophy which Pakistan won under the captaincy of Imran Khan.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton also held a meeting with Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at the State Lounge of the Lahore Airport upon their arrival earlier in the day.

British High Commissioner Thomas Drew was also present during the meeting here.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar discussed Pakistan-Britain bilateral relations,besides other important issues with Prince William who was second in line to the English Throne after his father Prince Charles.

British High Commissioner Thomas Drew,during the meeting,informed Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton that Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar was a former British parliamentarian with the distinction of being the first Muslim member of parliament of House of Commons.

Speaking on the occasion, Prince William said:"It is a privilege for the British parliament and the country that a former member has become governor Punjab".

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar presented Derawar Fort's painting,customary shawl, and a traditional stick of Dera Ghazi Khan to the Royal couple.

The Royal couple also visited the Badshahi Masjid during their Lahore sojourn.

Khateeb Badshahi Masjid Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad welcomed the royal guests upon their arrival and escorted them to different parts of the mosque. A 1800-foot long red carpet was specially laid down to welcome the royal couple.

Art historian Faqir Syed Aizazuddin also accompanied the royal guests during their visit to the mosque and briefed them about history of the grand building.

The chandeliers were lit up upon the arrival of Prince William and Kate Middleton, who visited different parts of the Mughal-era mosque and appreciated its architecture.

Kate Middleton wore traditional Pakistani dress and covered her head with green-coloured head-scarf (dupatta).

The Khateeb told Prince William about the visits by his father Prince Charles (2006) and mother Princess Diana (1996) to the mosque. To which, the Prince responded that his family had an old bound with the mosque and the Khabeer family.

Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad presented the royal couple different gifts, including a painting of the Badshahi Masjid, and traditional white shawls. Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton won the hearts of Muslims when she covered her head with the scarf in reverence to the Islamic culture and traditions.

Prince William also attended a meeting on interfaith harmony, led by Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, at the grand mosque of Lahore, which was also attended by representatives of minorities, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar, former MPA Ramesh Singh Arora and Bishop Sarfraz Peter.

The meeting highlighted the importance of interfaith harmony in societies and the role of minorities in progress and development of the countries. After visiting the mosque, the Royal couple visited Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH).

SKMCH Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Faisal Sultan and the hospital administration warmly welcomed the royal couple.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also met children suffering from cancer disease besides visiting a department of the hospital where the latest radiation machine was available to facilitate patients.