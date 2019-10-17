Duke, Duchess of Cambridge leave for Rawalpindi

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton, after completing their provincial capital visit , left for Nur Khan airbase, Rawalpindi , through a special plane, on Thursday.

According to details, the royal couple, during their Lahore visit, met Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

They also visited an orphanage, SOS Village, National cricket academy (NCA), Gaddafi Stadium, Badshahi Masjid and Shaukat Khanum Cancer Memorial Hospital in the city.