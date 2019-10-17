UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Duke, Duchess Of Cambridge Leave For Rawalpindi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 09:49 PM

Duke, Duchess of Cambridge leave for Rawalpindi

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, after completing their provincial capital visit, left for Nur Khan airbase, Rawalpindi, through a special plane, on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, after completing their provincial capital visit, left for Nur Khan airbase, Rawalpindi, through a special plane, on Thursday.

According to details, the royal couple, during their Lahore visit, met Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

They also visited an orphanage, SOS Village, National cricket academy (NCA), Gaddafi Stadium, Badshahi Masjid and Shaukat Khanum Cancer Memorial Hospital in the city.

Related Topics

Cricket Lahore Chief Minister Governor Punjab Visit Rawalpindi Cambridge Somali Shilling Cancer Mosque Usman Buzdar Prince William

Recent Stories

Former US Senator praises services of Sharjah City ..

51 minutes ago

79,224 business licenses renewed in 2018 in Abu Dh ..

1 hour ago

Ibrahim scores a century for Balochistan, Ammad an ..

1 hour ago

5494 dengue fever suspects visits district Hospita ..

1 minute ago

6 new Lahore High Court judges to take oath on Fri ..

2 minutes ago

Egypt Warns Turkey's Operation May Cause Humanitar ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.