Duke & Duchess of Cambridge sends condolence message on train tragedy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has sent a message of condolence to President Dr Arif Alvi following the train fire near the town of Rahim Yar Khan.

"Having just returned from visiting Pakistan, we were horrified and deeply saddened to hear about the tragic fire on the Tezgam train near Rahim Yar Khan," says the message shared by a tweet of Kensington Royal Palace.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all the people and families affected by this heart-breaking disaster," the royal couple said.