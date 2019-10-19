(@fidahassanain)

The princess said that she visited different places during thier five-day official tour to Pakistan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-19th Oct, 2019) Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton said on Saturday that their visit to Pakistan was fantastic.

Giving an interview to CNN, Duchess of Cambridge Princess Kate said: " William and I really wanted to come and see an SOS Children’s Village like this,". She said: "There’s so many vulnerable women here but they’ve really used their positivity and the support that the village here provides them, really to support and protect the next generation of children in their care and give them the best possible start to their future lives,".Princess Kate and her husband Prince William visited the SOS Children’s Village in Lahore during their five-day official tour to Pakistan.

The organization provides young children with a home, education, and security during their formative years.

After touring the site, Kate also delivered a speech highlighting the charity’s work. Dressed in a white, traditional shalwar kameez, Duchess Kate appeared on the screen.

Talking about her official tour, she said "It’s been fantastic. We’ve seen a lot of Pakistan,", acknowledging that the "huge variety" of engagements they’ve had on the trip. "It’s been amazing seeing some of the geography, but then seeing some of the community activities like this has been really special."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Pakistan tour concluded on October 18. Their final engagements included a visit to the Army Canine Centre in Islamabad and hearing a security briefing from the Khyber Rifles at a military post. Afterwards, they boarded a plane back to the U.K after a successful and historic five-day visit of Pakistan.