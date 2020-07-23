The family of illegally detained Chairperson of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Aasiya Andrabi, has said that she and her two associates, Naheeda Nasreen and Fehmeeda Sofi, were shifted to Punishment Ward of New Delhi's Tihar jail on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The family of illegally detained Chairperson of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Aasiya Andrabi, has said that she and her two associates, Naheeda Nasreen and Fehmeeda Sofi, were shifted to Punishment Ward of New Delhi's Tihar jail on Tuesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Aasiya Andrabi's younger son, Ahmed Bin Qasim, wrote on twitter, "I woke up to the news that mother and her two aides have been shifted to "Punishment Ward". The condition of this ward is terrible and the routine is extremely stringent." "Mother is almost 60 now. Her aide, Nahida Nasreen, is 54 and battling multiple illnesses. Fehmeeda Sofi is 32 but bedridden. All of them have families," Ahmed tweeted.

Aasiya Andrabi and her two associates were arrested in 2018 after India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) registered a false case against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. They were taken to Tihar jail where they still remain imprisoned.

Aasiya Andrabi suffers from life threatening diseases such as Angiodema, Utrecaria, Arthrites, Asthma and Bronchospasm.

DeM General Secretary, Nahida Nasreen, 55, mother of two sons and a daughter, also suffers from various health issues. The family says that she has been denied proper medical care inside the infamous Tihar jail.

The Press Secretary of DeM Sofi Fehmeeda, 32, is bedridden and suffers from various health-related issues.