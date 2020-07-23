UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dukhtaran-e-Millat Aasiya Andrabi, Two Associates Shifted To Tihar Jail's Punishment Ward: IOK

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 08:45 PM

Dukhtaran-e-Millat Aasiya Andrabi, two associates shifted to Tihar jail's punishment ward: IOK

The family of illegally detained Chairperson of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Aasiya Andrabi, has said that she and her two associates, Naheeda Nasreen and Fehmeeda Sofi, were shifted to Punishment Ward of New Delhi's Tihar jail on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The family of illegally detained Chairperson of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Aasiya Andrabi, has said that she and her two associates, Naheeda Nasreen and Fehmeeda Sofi, were shifted to Punishment Ward of New Delhi's Tihar jail on Tuesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Aasiya Andrabi's younger son, Ahmed Bin Qasim, wrote on twitter, "I woke up to the news that mother and her two aides have been shifted to "Punishment Ward". The condition of this ward is terrible and the routine is extremely stringent." "Mother is almost 60 now. Her aide, Nahida Nasreen, is 54 and battling multiple illnesses. Fehmeeda Sofi is 32 but bedridden. All of them have families," Ahmed tweeted.

Aasiya Andrabi and her two associates were arrested in 2018 after India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) registered a false case against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. They were taken to Tihar jail where they still remain imprisoned.

Aasiya Andrabi suffers from life threatening diseases such as Angiodema, Utrecaria, Arthrites, Asthma and Bronchospasm.

DeM General Secretary, Nahida Nasreen, 55, mother of two sons and a daughter, also suffers from various health issues. The family says that she has been denied proper medical care inside the infamous Tihar jail.

The Press Secretary of DeM Sofi Fehmeeda, 32, is bedridden and suffers from various health-related issues.

Related Topics

India Jail Twitter New Delhi Bin Qasim 2018 Family Media All From

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah: Seven health centres, four hospita ..

35 minutes ago

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques underwent successful ..

50 minutes ago

Emirates covers passengers for COVID-19 medical ex ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah launches free COVID-19 testing centres un ..

1 hour ago

Soomro asks Banks to provide procedural support fo ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 23 July ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.