QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Friday said mineral and other resources would be utilized in advance manner to improve the living standards of people in the province.

He expressed these while talking to a delegation led by Dr. Nawaz Khan Nasir called on him at Governor House Quetta.

The Governor said that in order to prioritize the development and prosperity of the province, we have to focus on provision of education, health, energy and national highways keeping in view the needs of the future.

The delegation apprised the Governor of problems and difficulties being faced by the people in Duki district, saying that education, health and electricity facilities should be provided on priority basis and timely completion of the highway from Duki should be ensured.

Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai assured the delegation that all possible steps would be taken to address their problems.