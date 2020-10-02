UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Duki's Delegation Calls On Governor Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 08:49 PM

Duki's delegation calls on Governor Balochistan

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Friday said mineral and other resources would be utilized in advance manner to improve the living standards of people in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Friday said mineral and other resources would be utilized in advance manner to improve the living standards of people in the province.

He expressed these while talking to a delegation led by Dr. Nawaz Khan Nasir called on him at Governor House Quetta.

The Governor said that in order to prioritize the development and prosperity of the province, we have to focus on provision of education, health, energy and national highways keeping in view the needs of the future.

The delegation apprised the Governor of problems and difficulties being faced by the people in Duki district, saying that education, health and electricity facilities should be provided on priority basis and timely completion of the highway from Duki should be ensured.

Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai assured the delegation that all possible steps would be taken to address their problems.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Governor Electricity Education Nasir Nawaz Khan Amanullah Khan All From

Recent Stories

Trump Has 'Very Light' Symptoms, Will Be Briefed o ..

1 minute ago

Halep trounces Anisimova in Roland Garros rematch

1 minute ago

Sports minister stresses youths' effective role fo ..

1 minute ago

Chontra police arrests 2 suspects; seizes arms, am ..

1 minute ago

Number of registered voters surpasses 115 mln in P ..

3 minutes ago

KP Chief Minister directs completion of medical co ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.