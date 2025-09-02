Dukki To Get Fully Equipped 1122 Emergency Center
Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2025 | 10:05 PM
Provincial Adviser for Forests and Member of the Balochistan Assembly, Sardar Masood Khan Luni, has approved the establishment of a 1122 Emergency Center in Dukki at a cost of Rs 450 million
The facility will be fully equipped to provide emergency services, ensuring the timely transportation of accident victims to hospitals.
Speaking to the media, Sardar Masood Khan Luni said that the new emergency center would significantly reduce the mortality rate by enabling Rescue 1122 staff to provide immediate medical assistance, particularly in cases of mine-related incidents and road accidents.
The Adviser emphasized that he is paying special attention to health and education.
He noted that he has already met with the Secretary of Health to highlight issues related to the shortage of doctors and medical facilities at DHQ and other hospitals. He added that steps are being taken to ensure the provision of medicines and the appointment of doctors across the district.
He further stated that his vision is to resolve collective issues and ensure the progress and prosperity of his constituency. “Health, education, clean drinking water, road infrastructure, and employment opportunities for youth are my top priorities. Serving the public without any discrimination is my mission, and I will never let down the trust of the people,” he said.
