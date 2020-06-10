Dummar condemns opposition parties' protest, use of unethical words against CM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) ::Provincial Minister for Public Health Engineering (PHE) Haji Noor Mohammad Dummar Wednesday strongly condemned the unnecessary protest of the opposition parties, use of unethical words against Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan, and scuffle with the police and administration.

He said the opposition parties were trying to cover up their failures by protesting in front of the chief minister's Secretariat at red zone area.

He said the provincial government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan, was currently fighting against coronavirus to protect masses from this fatal disease.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of journalists.

The minister said the opposition parties were politicizing corona and issuing unnecessary statements with an aim to obstruct the governments measures against coronavirus.

Haji Noor Mohammad Dummar said Balochistan had certain traditions and values, but unfortunately the opposition leaders violated the moral values by using derogatory words about the chief minister and his family.

He said in fact, the opposition parties could not digest the people-friendly policies of the chief minister and the coalition government and they were afraid of the popularity of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) among people.

The minister said the assembly platform was the most effective place for MPAs and ministers, where they could not only express their views and sentiments on different issues, but also criticize the government.