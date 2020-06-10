UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dummar Condemns Opposition Parties' Protest, Use Of Unethical Words Against CM

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 10:50 PM

Dummar condemns opposition parties' protest, use of unethical words against CM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) ::Provincial Minister for Public Health Engineering (PHE) Haji Noor Mohammad Dummar Wednesday strongly condemned the unnecessary protest of the opposition parties, use of unethical words against Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan, and scuffle with the police and administration.

He said the opposition parties were trying to cover up their failures by protesting in front of the chief minister's Secretariat at red zone area.

He said the provincial government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan, was currently fighting against coronavirus to protect masses from this fatal disease.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of journalists.

The minister said the opposition parties were politicizing corona and issuing unnecessary statements with an aim to obstruct the governments measures against coronavirus.

Haji Noor Mohammad Dummar said Balochistan had certain traditions and values, but unfortunately the opposition leaders violated the moral values by using derogatory words about the chief minister and his family.

He said in fact, the opposition parties could not digest the people-friendly policies of the chief minister and the coalition government and they were afraid of the popularity of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) among people.

The minister said the assembly platform was the most effective place for MPAs and ministers, where they could not only express their views and sentiments on different issues, but also criticize the government.

Related Topics

Assembly Balochistan Protest Chief Minister Police Red Zone Moral Family From Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DoH supports scientific research to help fight COV ..

56 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Germany discuss cultural partnership

1 hour ago

Zaki Nusseibeh, Director-General of Staatliche Kun ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

2 hours ago

Ahmed bin Saeed witnesses installation of the Molt ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.