Dummar Hands Over Keys Of 15 Ambulances To DHO In Ziarat

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Senior Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Haji Noor Muhammad Khan Dummar said that medical facilities were being provided to the people of his constituency at their doorstep and there would be no compromise on the health sector

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Senior Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Haji Noor Muhammad Khan Dummar said that medical facilities were being provided to the people of his constituency at their doorstep and there would be no compromise on the health sector.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony for handing over keys of fifteen new ambulances approved for Ziarat and Sanjawi.

DHO Ziarat Dr. Anwar Mandukhel, DSM Ziarat Fareed Panzai, District President Abdul Sattar Kakar and senior leaders and workers of Balochistan Awami Party from Ziarat participated in the ceremony.

On this occasion, Senior Provincial Minister Haji Noor Muhammad Khan Dummar handed over the keys of the ambulances to DHO.

Senior Provincial Minister Haji Noor Muhammad Khan Dummar while speaking on the occasion said that once again today he was very happy to see the joy on the faces of the people and workers of Ziarat.

He said that they had approved 30 ambulances for the area during their four-year tenure. He said that in the previous PSDP, they also approved 48 BHOs on which work has started and would be completed by June.

