UrduPoint.com

Dummer Expresses Satisfaction Over Peaceful Conduct Of LG Elections

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2023 | 10:15 PM

Dummer expresses satisfaction over peaceful conduct of LG elections

Balochistan Minister for Planning and Development, Haji Noor Muhammad Dummer on Thursday expressed satisfaction over the peaceful conduct of the local government elections in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Balochistan Minister for Planning and Development, Haji Noor Muhammad Dummer on Thursday expressed satisfaction over the peaceful conduct of the local government elections in the province.

He felicitated the elected chairmen, vice chairmen, and councilors. The local bodies' election 2022 in Balochistan was arranged after a long time and it provided an opportunity to progress the province through the transfer of power at the gross root level, he added.

Dummer said collaborative indigenous local governance is essential for achieving sustainable development goals, especially in poor and vulnerable communities. "Not only it improves access to essential services, but also provides an effective platform for the poor, workers, and women to engage in decision-making and development processes that benefit them," he added.

Noor Muhammad said that the people have started taking their own decisions due to the organization of local government elections while an atmosphere of improvement has started to emerge from the local body elections, which is a welcoming sign of the future.

The minister said that the secret to the success of democracy around the world is connected with the best local governments. A strong local government structure is essential to promote democracy in the country, he added.

Moreover, he said, all political parties worked really hard through their candidates and workers to this end to promote democracy.

Noor Muhammad Dummer said the collective effort was unprecedented and all credit goes to local political leadership, provincial election commission, local administration, army, police, and levies.

Related Topics

Election Balochistan World Army Police Local Body Elections Poor Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy Progress Women All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Chinese Balloon Shot Down Over US Will Yield Valua ..

Chinese Balloon Shot Down Over US Will Yield Valuable Intelligence - House Minor ..

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo approves to place issuance o ..

2 minutes ago
 Bazaar launches new platform for manufacturers

Bazaar launches new platform for manufacturers

2 minutes ago
 Project Management Unit being set up for Babu Sabu ..

Project Management Unit being set up for Babu Sabu Waste Water Treatment Plant

2 minutes ago
 Public-private partnership in healthcare a must to ..

Public-private partnership in healthcare a must to improve indicators: Experts

5 minutes ago
 Senate standing committee on National Health Servi ..

Senate standing committee on National Health Services meets

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.