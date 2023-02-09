Dummer expresses satisfaction over peaceful conduct of LG elections

Balochistan Minister for Planning and Development, Haji Noor Muhammad Dummer on Thursday expressed satisfaction over the peaceful conduct of the local government elections in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Balochistan Minister for Planning and Development, Haji Noor Muhammad Dummer on Thursday expressed satisfaction over the peaceful conduct of the local government elections in the province.

He felicitated the elected chairmen, vice chairmen, and councilors. The local bodies' election 2022 in Balochistan was arranged after a long time and it provided an opportunity to progress the province through the transfer of power at the gross root level, he added.

Dummer said collaborative indigenous local governance is essential for achieving sustainable development goals, especially in poor and vulnerable communities. "Not only it improves access to essential services, but also provides an effective platform for the poor, workers, and women to engage in decision-making and development processes that benefit them," he added.

Noor Muhammad said that the people have started taking their own decisions due to the organization of local government elections while an atmosphere of improvement has started to emerge from the local body elections, which is a welcoming sign of the future.

The minister said that the secret to the success of democracy around the world is connected with the best local governments. A strong local government structure is essential to promote democracy in the country, he added.

Moreover, he said, all political parties worked really hard through their candidates and workers to this end to promote democracy.

Noor Muhammad Dummer said the collective effort was unprecedented and all credit goes to local political leadership, provincial election commission, local administration, army, police, and levies.