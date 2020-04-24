UrduPoint.com
'Dummy Patients Of Coronavirus’

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 28 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 06:20 PM

'Dummy patients of Coronavirus’

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2020) Indian police have been using ambulances with dummy Coronavirus patients to spread fear among the citizens to stay at homes in fight against Coronavirus in the country.

The Indian police conduct raids at the crowds to take action against the citizens, with a clear warning that they would be kept in an ambulance where there were already coronavirus patients to shift them to isolated places for their treatment.

A video showing police catching people wandering on the roads and streets and making efforts to shift them inside an ambulance already carrying a “dummy Coronavirus patient” on a deserted road went viral on social media.

The citizens were crying and asking the police to let them go for once and not shift them to ambulance where the virus patient was already there and they would not be seen again on the roads.

At the same time, there are reports that the Indian government led by Prime Minister Modi blamed that these were the Muslims who caused spread of Coronavirus in India. As a result, the extremist hindus did social boycott of Muslims and refused all kind of business deals with them. Even the hospitals refused to admit the Muslim patients suffering from the global pandemic.

The local people are calling police tactics nothing but sick tactic to spread fear of Coronavirus which could cause them mental sickness or any other disease.

