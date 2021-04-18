Dumped body recovered near Rajputana hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :A man was allegedly murdered and his body was dumped behind Rajputana hospital in the limits of Baldia police station here Saturday.

According to the police, the slain person was later identified as 40 years Shahnawaz Soomro, a resident of Sanghar district.

The police shifted the body for postmortem to Liaquat University Hospital.

According to a concerned doctor, there are marks of injuries on the body's head.

However, the postmortem report is still awaited.

The body was later handed over to the family for the burial.

The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.