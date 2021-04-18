UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dumped Body Recovered Near Rajputana Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 12:18 AM

Dumped body recovered near Rajputana hospital

A man was allegedly murdered and his body was dumped behind Rajputana hospital in the limits of Baldia police station here Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :A man was allegedly murdered and his body was dumped behind Rajputana hospital in the limits of Baldia police station here Saturday.

According to the police, the slain person was later identified as 40 years Shahnawaz Soomro, a resident of Sanghar district.

The police shifted the body for postmortem to Liaquat University Hospital.

According to a concerned doctor, there are marks of injuries on the body's head.

However, the postmortem report is still awaited.

The body was later handed over to the family for the burial.

The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Doctor Man Sanghar Baldia FIR Family

Recent Stories

Czech Interior Minister Says 18 Russian Diplomats ..

2 minutes ago

Kaymer positioned to end seven-year drought in Aus ..

2 minutes ago

Leading Muslim advocacy group expresses solidarity ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's FSB Detains Belarus Opposition Members fo ..

2 minutes ago

Somalian State Votes Against President's Extended ..

34 minutes ago

Lukashenko Says Belarus Detained US-Backed Group P ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.