Dumper Crushed To Death One, Critically Injured Two Others
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) A speedy dumper crushed to death a youth while critically injured two others riding on a motorcycle near Shahiya toll plaza on Hazara road in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station on Sunday, Police and rescue sources said.
Police and rescue 1122 sources said that 17 years old Shafi Ullah along with his 17 years old friend Atizaz Ijaz and 16 years old Muhammad Osama was going on his motorcycle when a speedy dumper recklessly driven by an unknown driver rammed over them resultantly Shafi died on the spot while his two other friends were injured critically.
The injured and dead were shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital from where both of the injured were moved to Rawalpindi due to their critical injuries. Hassanabdal Police registered a case against an unknown dumper driver and launched further investigation.
