Dumper Crushed Two Person Including Women In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Dumper crushed two person including women in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) A dumper crushed two persons, including a woman on Monday near Power House, North Karachi.

According to a private news channel, after the incident happened, the heated mob set the dumper on fire.

As soon as the incident was reported, the rescue teams reached the accident site and shifted the dead bodies to the hospital.

The fire brigade vehicle reached the spot to extinguish the fire in the dumper.

