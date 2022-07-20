Dumper crushes two motorcyclists in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Atleast two youth were crushed to death when a speedy dumper ran over their motorcycles near Sassi Toll Plaza on National Highway Karachi on Wednesday morning.

According to police sources the incident occurred on National Highway where a speedy dumper hit two motorbikes coming from opposite direction, killing both youth on the spot, private news channels reported.

The deceased not yet identified, police sources said.

Police further said that after the accident the driver of the dumper fled away from the scene while raids were being conducted to arrest him.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies to hospital for medico-legal formalities.