UrduPoint.com

Dumper Crushes Two Motorcyclists In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Dumper crushes two motorcyclists in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Atleast two youth were crushed to death when a speedy dumper ran over their motorcycles near Sassi Toll Plaza on National Highway Karachi on Wednesday morning.

According to police sources the incident occurred on National Highway where a speedy dumper hit two motorbikes coming from opposite direction, killing both youth on the spot, private news channels reported.

The deceased not yet identified, police sources said.

Police further said that after the accident the driver of the dumper fled away from the scene while raids were being conducted to arrest him.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Related Topics

Karachi Accident Police Driver From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 July 2022

36 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 20th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 20th July 2022

41 minutes ago
 Parliamentary party meeting expresses confidence i ..

Parliamentary party meeting expresses confidence in Hamza

9 hours ago
 October trial set in Musk, Twitter buyout battle

October trial set in Musk, Twitter buyout battle

9 hours ago
 Climate deniers sow weather-map heatwave misinfo

Climate deniers sow weather-map heatwave misinfo

9 hours ago
 Fire and destruction at Europe's biggest sand dune ..

Fire and destruction at Europe's biggest sand dune

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.