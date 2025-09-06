Open Menu

Dumper Driver Responsible For Death Of Three Children Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Dumper driver responsible for death of three children arrested

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Abbottabad Police, continuing their crackdown on criminal elements under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Umar Tufail PSP, arrested a dumper driver involved in the tragic deaths of three innocent children near Lady Garden.

According to police, the accused Mohsin, son of Khan Afser, resident of Baldheri, was apprehended in an injured condition during an encounter within the jurisdiction of Mangal Police Station.

DPO Abbottabad Umar Tufail PSP said that such grave incidents are intolerable for society and assured that the police would protect the lives and property of citizens at all costs.

He further stated that ensuring the rule of law and the provision of justice are the fundamental duties of police, and no criminal would be allowed to escape the law.

