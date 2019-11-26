Dumper Falls Into Canal, Two Drowned
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :A dumper fell into a canal near Jamke Cheema bridge in Daska on Tuesday morning claiming two lives.
According to a rescue official, the dumper driver lost his control over the speedy vehicle which plunged into the ravine after smashing the fence of the bridge, a private tv channel reported.
The official further said rescue operation was underway to recover bodies.