Dumper Falls Into Canal, Two Drowned

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 11:30 AM

A dumper fell into a canal near Jamke Cheema bridge in Daska on Tuesday morning claiming two lives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :A dumper fell into a canal near Jamke Cheema bridge in Daska on Tuesday morning claiming two lives.

According to a rescue official, the dumper driver lost his control over the speedy vehicle which plunged into the ravine after smashing the fence of the bridge, a private tv channel reported.

The official further said rescue operation was underway to recover bodies.

More Stories From Pakistan

