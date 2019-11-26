Dumper falls into canal, two drowned

(@FahadShabbir)

A dumper fell into a canal near Jamke Cheema bridge in Daska on Tuesday morning claiming two lives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :A dumper fell into a canal near Jamke Cheema bridge in Daska on Tuesday morning claiming two lives.

According to a rescue official, the dumper driver lost his control over the speedy vehicle which plunged into the ravine after smashing the fence of the bridge, a private tv channel reported.

The official further said rescue operation was underway to recover bodies.