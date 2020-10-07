Dumper hits five vehicles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :A speeding dumper hit five vehicles at Baloch Pull in Karachi on Wednesday, a private news channel reported.

As per details, the dumper severely damaged five vehicles when the driver lost his control on the vehicle.

Two to three vehicles were completely damaged, however, no human loss was reported in initial reports.

Following the incident, the traffic jam was reported. The traffic police reached the spot to clear the road.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.