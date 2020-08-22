Dumper hits motorcycle, child died 3 injured in Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :A child was killed and three including a woman sustained injures when a speeding dumper hit a motorcycle in Karachi on Saturday.

The incident took place in FB Industrial Area, when a speedy dumper hit a bike on which a family was travelling.

In result a child and three others were injured, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams shifted the victims to hospital but the child could not survived.

Angry mob set the dumper on fire but the driver managed to fled away.