UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dumper Hits Motorcycle, Child Died 3 Injured In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 03:50 PM

Dumper hits motorcycle, child died 3 injured in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :A child was killed and three including a woman sustained injures when a speeding dumper hit a motorcycle in Karachi on Saturday.

The incident took place in FB Industrial Area, when a speedy dumper hit a bike on which a family was travelling.

In result a child and three others were injured, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams shifted the victims to hospital but the child could not survived.

Angry mob set the dumper on fire but the driver managed to fled away.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Fire Driver Women Family

Recent Stories

Opposition cannot cause any damage to PM Imran Kha ..

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority launches ‘Ch ..

23 minutes ago

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Rejects Idea of Moving Donbas ..

51 minutes ago

Mir edges improved Quartararo in Styrian MotoGP pr ..

51 minutes ago

German trial concerts to probe virus infection ris ..

51 minutes ago

California fires force thousands to flee as govern ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.