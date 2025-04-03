Dumper Kills Woman, Injures Another In Toba Tek Singh Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2025 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) A woman was fatally struck by a speeding dumper on Chichawatni road in Toba Tek Singh on Thursday afternoon after a horrific accident that also left another person injured.
According to rescue sources, the dumper collided with a motorcycle, killing the woman on the spot and injuring another person, a private news channel reported.
Rescue teams and police rushed to the scene immediately, shifting the deceased and injured to a nearby hospital.
The police have taken the dumper driver into custody, arresting him in connection with the fatal accident.
