Dumper Kills Woman, Injures Another In Toba Tek Singh Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2025 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) A woman was fatally struck by a speeding dumper on Chichawatni road in Toba Tek Singh on Thursday afternoon after a horrific accident that also left another person injured.

According to rescue sources, the dumper collided with a motorcycle, killing the woman on the spot and injuring another person, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams and police rushed to the scene immediately, shifting the deceased and injured to a nearby hospital.

The police have taken the dumper driver into custody, arresting him in connection with the fatal accident.

