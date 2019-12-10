UrduPoint.com
Dumper-mini Truck Collision Leaves 3 Dead Near Pindi Bhattian

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 56 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 09:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Three persons lost their lives while two others sustained injuries when a speeding dumper collided with a mini-truck near M2 Motorway, Pindi Bhattian interchange early Tuesday.

According to rescue officials, the accident took place at Pindi Bhattian motorway.

The bodies and injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarter hospital Lahore, private news channel reported.

The initial investigation confirmed that the cause of the fatal collision was over speeding of the dumper driver.

