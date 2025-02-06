Open Menu

Dumper-motorbike Collision Claims Two Lives

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2025 | 09:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) A father and son lost their lives, while the mother sustained critical injuries when a speeding dumper truck collided with their motorbike near Malir Halt, Karachi on Thursday.

According to police officials, the condition of the mother is critical and hospital officials have described her injuries as life-threatening, a private news channel reported.

Police officials said that the driver of dumper truck fled from the scene while an investigation was started to track down the driver.

