Dumper-motorbike Collision Claims Two Lives
Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2025 | 09:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) A father and son lost their lives, while the mother sustained critical injuries when a speeding dumper truck collided with their motorbike near Malir Halt, Karachi on Thursday.
According to police officials, the condition of the mother is critical and hospital officials have described her injuries as life-threatening, a private news channel reported.
Police officials said that the driver of dumper truck fled from the scene while an investigation was started to track down the driver.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2025
GDA, Al-Khidmat Foundation host roundtable on IT growth, challenges
UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 300 captives between Russia, ..
UAE's first AI open competition for school students launched
Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on emblems of Emirate of Dubai, Government of Dub ..
Plug and Play Middle East Summit: UAE Minister champions role of technology in t ..
UAE affirms unwavering position to safeguard Palestinian rights
UAE President, Jordanian King discuss bilateral ties, regional developments
ACRES marks its largest edition with record-breaking AED4.3 billion deals
Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group launches 9th Sustainable Business Leadership Awar ..
AEEDC Dubai 2025 discusses latest advancements, technologies in dentistry
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dumper-motorbike collision claims two lives5 minutes ago
-
Polio campaign completes 3rd day in ICT; 304,306 children vaccinated11 hours ago
-
Nawaz offers condolences on Prince Karim Aga Khan death11 hours ago
-
Rawalpindi Bar condemns Indian atrocities in IIOK11 hours ago
-
Seminar, rally pledge support to Kashmiris11 hours ago
-
Exhibition at FAC on Kashmir Solidarity Day12 hours ago
-
AJK President urges global intervention on Kashmir, slams India's 'fascist' regime12 hours ago
-
CM KP expresses condolences on passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan12 hours ago
-
Grand celebration held to mark birth anniversaries of grandson of Holy Prophet12 hours ago
-
Kohat Division takes leap in education with inauguration of higher secondary school building12 hours ago
-
Environmental expert urges action as Pakistan faces decreased rainfall, water shortages12 hours ago
-
Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day, reaffirms support for Kashmiris12 hours ago