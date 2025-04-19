Dumper, Motorcycle Collision In Chiniot Claims 2 Lives
Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2025 | 09:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) A woman and her daughter were killed on the spot while another critically injured after a horrified collision between a dumper and motorcycle in Chiniot on wee hours of Saturday.
According to details, rescue 1122 said the accident occurred at the Sargodha Road near bypass where a rashly driven dumper hit a motorcycle, killing a woman and her daughter on the spot and injuring another person, private news channel reported.
Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.
