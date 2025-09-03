Open Menu

Dumper-rickshaw Collision Claims Life, Injures Two

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Dumper-rickshaw collision claims life, injures two

WAH CANTONMENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) A speeding dumper collided with a rickshaw on Faisal Shaheed Road in Taxila on Wednesday, killing a woman and critically injuring her two brothers.

According to police sources, Helen Bibi died on the spot, while Simon Masih and Haroon Masih were rushed to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital with serious injuries.

The Taxila Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

The injured brothers were shifted to the hospital for medical treatment, while the body of Helen Bibi shifted to the hospital.

Further investigation is underway.

APP/ajq/378

