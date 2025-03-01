Open Menu

Dumper-Rickshaw Crash In Karachi, One Killed, 2 Injured

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Dumper-Rickshaw crash in Karachi, one killed, 2 injured

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) A catastrophic collision took place on Baldia Hub River Road in Karachi, leaving two individuals with serious injuries and claiming the life of one person on Saturday afternoon.

According to initial reports, police said that the rickshaw was coming from Hub Chowki towards Musharraf Colony when the dumper crushed it, private news channel reported.

The deceased and injured were riding in a six-seater rickshaw. The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Shah Muhammad.

Two seriously injured people have been shifted to the Civil Hospital and the deceased reached Karachi from Pishin with his son to shop for his son's wedding.

The dumper driver fled with the vehicle and further investigation was underway.

