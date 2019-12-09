UrduPoint.com
Dumper-train Collision In Sargodha Leaves One Dead

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 01:27 PM

A dumper on Monday has collided with the moving Sargodha Express while crossing the track near Nishtarabad Railway Station

SARGODHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th December, 2019) A dumper on Monday has collided with the moving Sargodha Express while crossing the track near Nishtarabad Railway Station.According to details, the train's assistant driver was killed after it derailed from the railway lines following the mishap.

Receiving the information about the accident, the security personnel arrived at the scene and launched rescue process.

Moreover, assistance from crane was also taken for early clearance of the area.

