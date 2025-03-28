Open Menu

Dumper Truck Accident On IJP Road Leaves Four Dead, Including Two Women

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Dumper truck accident on IJP road leaves four dead, including two women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Four people, including two women, lost their lives, and three others were injured in a tragic road accident on Islamabad’s IJP Road on Friday when a dumper truck overturned, crushing multiple vehicles beneath it.

Rescue teams and local police rushed to the scene and launched an emergency operation to retrieve those trapped.

An official told APP that one of the deceased has been identified as Khushkhal, while the identities of the other three victims, including the two women, remain unknown.

Authorities told APP that the bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital in Islamabad. One injured person has also been taken to PIMS, while another has been admitted to Polyclinic Hospital in Rawalpindi for medical treatment.

Rescue operations are still underway, and further updates will be provided as more details emerge.

