UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dumper-Truck Collision Crushes One Motorcyclist In Gujrat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 03:30 PM

Dumper-Truck collision crushes one motorcyclist in Gujrat

As many as one motorcyclist was died on the spot while other passerby got serious injuries when a speeding dumper collided with a truck coming from opposite side near Saroki a village in the Gujrat District on Thursday afternoon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :As many as one motorcyclist was died on the spot while other passerby got serious injuries when a speeding dumper collided with a truck coming from opposite side near Saroki a village in the Gujrat District on Thursday afternoon.

As per details, Rescue sources said the a Police official who was riding the motorbike was crushed to death by a collision between two vehicle in Gujrat city.

Rescue sources said the accident occurred due to the negligence of driver, adding, the dumper driver fall asleep while driving and hits a truck which claims one life.

According to rescue sources , they reached at site immediately after the informed and shifted dead and injured to Gujrat hospital, private news channel reported.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Police Driver Vehicle Died Gujrat SITE From

Recent Stories

TECNO finallyuncovers the name of its upcoming mod ..

37 minutes ago

Forward-bloc in PML-N: Nawaz Sharif directs Maryam ..

43 minutes ago

Algeria announces 1st death case of COVID-19

1 minute ago

Coronavirus virus patients rise to 20 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Rangers resolve blind murder case

1 minute ago

WASA for restoration of Allama Iqbal colony water ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.