Dumper-Truck collision crushes one motorcyclist in Gujrat

(@FahadShabbir)

As many as one motorcyclist was died on the spot while other passerby got serious injuries when a speeding dumper collided with a truck coming from opposite side near Saroki a village in the Gujrat District on Thursday afternoon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :As many as one motorcyclist was died on the spot while other passerby got serious injuries when a speeding dumper collided with a truck coming from opposite side near Saroki a village in the Gujrat District on Thursday afternoon.

As per details, Rescue sources said the a Police official who was riding the motorbike was crushed to death by a collision between two vehicle in Gujrat city.

Rescue sources said the accident occurred due to the negligence of driver, adding, the dumper driver fall asleep while driving and hits a truck which claims one life.

According to rescue sources , they reached at site immediately after the informed and shifted dead and injured to Gujrat hospital, private news channel reported.