Dumper truck rams into rickshaw on Sheikhupura-Lahore road, 3 killed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) A speeding dumper truck collided with a rickshaw on the Sheikhupura-Lahore road on Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of three people at the scene while five others were injured.

According to rescue sources, the dumper truck struck the rickshaw from behind and then fled the scene, private news channel reported.

Three people died at the scene, while others were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment, rescue official added.

Rescue teams and police reached the accident site promptly, initiating emergency response procedures.

The police began investigating the incident, collecting evidence and working to identify the driver of the dumper truck, who fled the scene.