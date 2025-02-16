Dumper-van collision in Quetta leaves 1 passenger dead, several hurt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) At least one passenger was killed and several others were injured after a devastating road accident that occurred in the Bolan area of Quetta on Sunday afternoon.

According to police sources, the accident involved a passenger van and a dumper, which collided head-on in the Herak area of Bolan and claimed one life on the spot, private news channel reported.

The impact of the collision was severe, causing significant damage to both vehicles.

Unfortunately, one passenger died on the spot due to the severity of their injuries, police confirmed, added, several others were injured in the accident and were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Police officials and rescue teams arrived at the scene shortly after the accident and initiated rescue

efforts.

The police have launched an investigation into the accident to determine its cause.

Preliminary reports suggest that reckless driving may have contributed to the collision.