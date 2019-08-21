Dumper-vehicles collision claims 2 lives on Expressway

Two persons were killed and 6 others injured during a dumper-vehicles collision on Expressway on Kaak Pull Wednesday.The accident occurred owing to failure of brakes of dumper

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st August, 2019) Two persons were killed and 6 others injured during a dumper-vehicles collision on Expressway on Kaak Pull Wednesday.The accident occurred owing to failure of brakes of dumper.

The Rescue personnel shifted the bodies of victims and the injured persons to PIMS.Those killed in the incident have been identified as Khurram Shahzad and Mehboob Alam while the injured include Tauqir ,Muhammad Riaz, Pervez Khan and three others.