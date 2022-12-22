UrduPoint.com

Dumpers Causing Accidents In Sargodha Region

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Dumpers causing accidents in Sargodha region

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :As many as 121 people have been hit to death by dumpers, mostly altered and modified locally, during the last eleven and a half month of year 2022 in Sargodha division.

Traffic education Incharage, Muhammad Sajed Mehmood, told APP here on Thursday that a survey revealed that dumper trucks are being altered, modified, and in some cases even manufactured in the city and its suburban areas.

Local mechanics are modifying/altering the loader-trucks without adopting prescribed procedures and using proper machinery, in violation of the rules and regulations. He said the loader trucks were being manufactured with simple iron sheets and iron garters in different areas of the city including Pull-111, Azam Market, General Bus Stand, Kabari Bazaar, 46 Adda, Jhal-Chakian and other places.

"We manufacture heavy trucks on demand of customers and task is carried out only by experts," a mechanic said.

"No inspection of locally made dumper-trucks is ever carried out by any department, while the traffic police challan the big vehicles only when they enter the city," a truck driver said. However, he added, fitness certificate was also available for these trucks. He admitted that a large number of trucks were plying the roads without fitness certificates. The truck owners receive certificates by presenting simple truck for inspection and later on modifications are carried out on them.

The traffic police official said vehicles' inspection was necessary and strict compliance in load management was being ensured. He said that vehicle inspection department was also making efforts to handle the situation effectively adding that entry of heavy traffic was restricted in densely populated areas of the city.

Related Topics

Police Education Driver Vehicles Vehicle Traffic Sargodha Market

More Stories From Pakistan

