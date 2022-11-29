UrduPoint.com

Dumpers Collision Leaves 2 Dead In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2022 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Two people were killed when two dumpers collided with each other near Tandlianwala in Faisalabad on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 said, the driver of a dumper recklessly hit another dumper coming from the opposite side. As a result, two persons died on the spot, a private news channel reported. The rescue teams shifted the dead bodies to the hospital.

Police have started the investigation.

