Dumping Of Garbage Irk Residents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 10:02 PM

Heaps of garbage at various areas of Rawalpindi irked the residents as it is causing various spread of various diseases and environmental pollution

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Heaps of garbage at various areas of Rawalpindi irked the residents as it is causing various spread of various diseases and environmental pollution.

The residents complained that failure of the sanitation authority can be witnessed in areas of Dhoke Elahi Bukush, Umer Road, Nadeem Colony, Arya Mohallah, Sir Syed Chowk, Glass Factory, Dhoke Khaba, and Khayaban-e-Sir Syed due to improper management of garbage dumping. They said that the situation is becoming complex in the city due to lack of cleanliness arrangements.

A resident of Dhoke Elahi Bukush Nasir Mehmood complained that sanitary workers dump garbage along the road, instead of using garbage bins that uncollected wastes often end up in drains, causing blockages which result in blocking, and stinking smell.

He added that these methods of solid waste disposal are causing environmental degradation.

Another resident of Arya Mohallah Salim Khan said, "Flies breed in solid wastes and being effective vectors they spread diseases like malaria and dengue." He said that mosquitoes also breed in blocked drains and rainwater that is retained in discarded cans, tyres and other objects.

He said dozens of complaints had been lodged with the sanitation company, but all in vain.

Shahzad Ahmed, another resident of Nadeem Colony said.

When contacted, an official of Solid Waste Management Department said that efficient staff has been deployed to collect the waste and dispose it of properly, taking care of the health hazard effects of garbage.

