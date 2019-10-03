Dumping of garbage on beach poses risks to marine life: Minister

Sindh Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that dumping garbage on the beaches has increased environmental pollution and posed a threat to aquatic life

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) : Sindh Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that dumping garbage on the beaches has increased environmental pollution and posed a threat to aquatic life.

He said this while visiting various areas of coastal belt of Malir district under the Clean Karachi Campaign, said a statement on Thursday.

He said that the cleaning of beaches will increase environmental beauty and help protect marine life.

MPA Mahmood Alam Jamut and DC Malir Abdul Halim Jagirani were also present on the occasion.

Ghulam Murtaza Baloch reviewed the ongoing cleaning activities in Latti Basti, Spiri Goth, Lal Abad, Elias Jat Goth and Buffalo Colony.

He observed the construction debris on Buffalo Colony Road no. 5 and called the owner and directed him to remove the debrishimself.