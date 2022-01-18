Dumping site being transformed into public park: Faisal Amin

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Faisal Amin Khan on Tuesday said that garbage dumping site is being transformed into a family park spread over 280 kanals at Hazar Khawani area of Peshawar as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for clean and green country.

He told APP that few months back it was a black spot and a largest dumping ground in the provincial capital and now is being transformed into beautiful park with a lot of facilities including jogging and walking tracks, play areas for children, zoo area, rose gardens and big lawns for citizen.

As per the special directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, PDA has completed the transformation of dumping site into an attractive park in record six months time at a cost of Rs 370 million.

The park is located at the junction of Motorway toll plaza, GT Road and Ring road, he said and informed that earlier it was a dumping site where waste of the whole city was being dumped from last two years.

On the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan , the Peshawar Development Authority started removing trash from the site and it took almost 20,000 rounds of the dumpers to completely remove the garbage and replaced with fresh fertile soil.

The park has a 1.5km long jogging track, vast parking space, children play areas on 13 Kanal of land, lush green lawns, rose gardens, an open air gymnasium, a cafeteria and separate space for setting up of a zoo.

The local people have appreciated the initiative of the government and said it was indeed a great recreational facility as there were no park in the locality.