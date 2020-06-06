Durable Afghan peace, stability inevitable for regional development: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 01:13 PM

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said that the regional development was linked to the durable peace and stability in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said that the regional development was linked to the durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

In a meeting with the newly appointed Pakistan's special envoy for Afghanistan Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq, the foreign minister said that considering it a collective responsibility, Pakistan had sincerely played a reconciliatory role in Afghan peace process which was also lauded globally.

He reiterated that Pakistan would continue playing its part for regional peace and stability.

The foreign minister felicitated Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq on his new assignment and hoped that the appointment of an experienced diplomat on the crucial position would help further strengthen the Pak-Afghan ties.

